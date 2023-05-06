Two convicted felons arrested at Bomb Shells in Houston, one threatened to kill deputies

A call regarding a past robber returning to the Bomb Shells in northwest Houston led to two felons being arrested.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office arrived at the Bomb Shells location in the 24600 block of Tomball Parkway on Saturday in response to a man who had come into the building and was involved in a previous robbery at the location.

When deputies arrived, they found Oscar Fuentes, who was a previously convicted felon, and attempted to detain him.

While that was happening, a second man, later identified as Peter Rodriguez, also a convicted felon, started to interfere with deputies by interjecting himself into the scene. He began yelling and threatened to kill the deputies.

Rodriguez was quickly detained along with Fuentes, officials say.

Fuentes was found to also be in possession of Methamphetamine.

Both men were booked in Harris County Jail. Fuentes was charged with Robbery and Possession of a Controlled Substance and Rodriguez was charged with Retaliation.