Montgomery County shooting: Children were home when parents are both, murder-suicide suspected

Two children are believed to have witnessed their mom killed in their own home this morning.

It happened in Montgomery County and actually two people were found dead.

Some family members say they believe the woman was killed in a murder-suicide, while her two small children were there at home. The body of her ex-boyfriend was also discovered inside the house.

Loved ones are left distraught after the shooting deaths on Omeara Street in Conroe.

"I feel really sad for their loss. It's hard and scary right now."

Arazeli Ruiz's sister says the kids are just two and five-years-old. The kids were there when their mom and one other person were shot to death.

"We don't know their exact relationship. However, they were living together, the male, female, and the two kids," explains Specialist Travis Wood with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

According to relatives, the deceased man was Arazeli's ex-boyfriend.

It was around 8 a.m. when investigators say a friend went by to pick up the man for work, and he found the door open. So he went next door and called 911.

Officers arrived finding the unthinkable, leaving loved ones and residents heartbroken.

"Just keep an eye on neighbors, and make sure they're all protected, and be there for them when they need help," says one neighbor.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating to figure out exactly what happened and why. Arazeli's two children, who were there when their mom was killed, are now with relatives.