The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting involving two drivers on Sunday, leading to one driver dying at the scene.

Around 1:00a.m., police responded to calls of a shooting between Pierce Elevated and Louisiana Street on 1-45, going southbound.

RELATED:Deadly stabbing near Houston Galleria: 17-year-old girl killed; search for suspect

Police found a car with multiple gunshots, and a woman who was believed to be the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police say one man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital. A third man was found at the scene but wasn't injured.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The Houston Police Department is investigating a shooting involving two drivers on Sunday, leading to one driver dying at the scene.

According to investigators, the shooting happened during a road rage altercation between the woman and a man driving a black sedan. The woman may have cut off the suspect's car.

SUGGESTED:Houston shooting: Teen shot in the face, taken to hospital

Police say the man was described by witnesses as a black man.

Commander Johnathan Halliday, investigating the shooting, said "Everyone gets frustrated, but just don't react, try to separate yourself and go on. There's nothing good about trying to engage with someone over a traffic disturbance."

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.