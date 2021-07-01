Expand / Collapse search

Two Baytown police officers indicted for controversial arrest in 2019

Baytown officers indicted for 2019 controversial arrest

Two Baytown police officers have been indicted for the controversial 2019 arrest of Kedric Crawford.

HOUSTON - Two Baytown police officers have been indicted for a controversial arrest.

Kedric Crawford's attorneys claim Crawford was attacked and tased during an arrest back in July 2019.

RELATED: Lawsuit filed against Baytown police officers accused of beating and tasing Black man

It happened at an H-E-B parking lot.

The two officers, Teddy Sims and Samuel Serrett, were indicted on aggravated assault charges.

A jailer, Shane Dunlap, was also indicted for the same charge.

An aggravated assault charge comes with a prison sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison, if convicted.

They're all expected to surrender.