Two Baytown police officers indicted for controversial arrest in 2019

Two Baytown police officers have been indicted for a controversial arrest.



Kedric Crawford's attorneys claim Crawford was attacked and tased during an arrest back in July 2019.

RELATED: Lawsuit filed against Baytown police officers accused of beating and tasing Black man



It happened at an H-E-B parking lot.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



The two officers, Teddy Sims and Samuel Serrett, were indicted on aggravated assault charges.

A jailer, Shane Dunlap, was also indicted for the same charge.



An aggravated assault charge comes with a prison sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison, if convicted.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



They're all expected to surrender.