Two Baytown police officers indicted for controversial arrest in 2019
HOUSTON - Two Baytown police officers have been indicted for a controversial arrest.
Kedric Crawford's attorneys claim Crawford was attacked and tased during an arrest back in July 2019.
It happened at an H-E-B parking lot.
The two officers, Teddy Sims and Samuel Serrett, were indicted on aggravated assault charges.
A jailer, Shane Dunlap, was also indicted for the same charge.
An aggravated assault charge comes with a prison sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison, if convicted.
They're all expected to surrender.