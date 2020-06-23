Lawsuit filed against Baytown police officers accused of beating and tasing Black man

"His eyes are bloodshot red they're bulging and that's not just from punches to his eyes but because he was choked," says Kedric Crawford's attorney as she describes what he looked like after being brutally attacked by two Baytown police officers.

"He could not breathe and he was begging for his life," said Crawford's attorney U.A. Lewis.

Baytown police officer Teddy Sims, his partner, and an unknown citizen are accused in the incident on July 6 of last year.

Lewis says the Baytown police officers approached him in a parking lot.

"It was essentially for being black in a parking lot," she said.

Some of what followed was captured on the officer's body cam.

"They beat him admittedly they punched him in the face they tasted him and they allowed this third person to choke him," Lewis said.

Crawford was charged with assaulting a peace officer.

That charge was dismissed last fall.

Baytown police declined to comment on the lawsuit against officer Teddy Sims and his partner, citing an ongoing criminal investigation by the DA's office.

Both officers remain on administrative leave.