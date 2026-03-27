Two arrested after vehicle crashes into north Houston neighborhood fire hydrant
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two suspects were taken into custody after they were allegedly involved with crashing a vehicle into a fire hydrant.
Two arrested after vehicle crashes into fire hydrant
What we know:
Harris County Precinct 4 deputies said the driver and passenger were both charged. The driver faces a DWI while the passenger was found to have an open warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Courtesy of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office
According to the constable deputies, witnesses reported a vehicle had crashed into a fire hydrant near Archgate Drive and Waynegate Drive.
The crash caused water to gush into the roadway.
Officials say the water line has been secured and the scene is under control.
What we don't know:
The suspects have not been identified.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.