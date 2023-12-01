Two arrested for attempting to sneak in cellphones to Texas prison

Two people were arrested and charged after they were found trying to sneak cell phones into a Texas prison.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, a piece of hollowed-out wood was sent to the Polunsky Unit prison in Polk County's craft shop.

The wood was confiscated by officers and found to have 30 cell phones and cell phone accessories inside.

The Office of the Inspector General investigated the incident and arrested Janette Pizana and John Charles Godoy.

They were both charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and introducing a Prohibited Item in a Correctional Facility.