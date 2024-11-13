Two arrested for Fairfield Community vehicle thefts

article

Two men have been arrested and charged after numerous vehicle burglaries were reported in the Fairfield Community on Oct. 24, 2024.

Constable Deputies found items stolen from the vehicles at a local pawn shop. Through pawn detail records, the suspects, 22-year-old Deontae Chambers and 20-year-old Anonymous Colin, were identified.

The stolen property was returned to the rightful owners.

Arrest warrants were issued for Colin and Chambers. When they were found, they were in possession of two guns, one of which was stolen, nearly 74 grams of marijuana, multiple stolen debit and credit cards, stolen drivers' licenses and multiple stolen keys.

They were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Chambers was charged with two counts of theft of a firearm, fraudulent use of identifying information, possession of marijuana and theft. His total bond was set at $36,600.

Colin was charged with possession of marijuana, fraudulent use of identifying information and burglary of a motor vehicle. His bond has not been set.