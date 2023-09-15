On September 13, around 5:50 PM, a tragic incident unfolded in Brazoria County, when a 17-year-old juvenile victim was shot in the abdomen while behind the wheel of a vehicle. This tragic event occurred following weeks of verbal disputes.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Thanks to a swift response by Brazoria County Sheriff Deputies and Emergency Medical Services they were able to save the teen's life. Their rapid intervention played a pivotal role in ensuring the victim received timely medical attention.

The efforts of the Sheriff Deputies led to the apprehension of two suspects, both 13 years old, in close proximity to the scene of the incident. Shockingly, both juveniles were found in possession of firearms.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Subsequent evidence collection and investigation efforts led to the arrest of both suspects, who now face charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, committed to safeguarding the community's well-being, especially that of its youth, issued a statement urging parents, educators, and authority figures to engage in open and constructive conversations with the children under their care.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV

Sheriff John Ramirez expressed his concern over the incident, stating, "Our primary goal is to protect and serve our community, and incidents involving juveniles are especially disheartening. We call upon everyone to play a role in guiding our youth away from violence and towards more constructive means of resolving conflicts."