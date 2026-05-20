27 bricks of cocaine wash up on Galveston beach

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The Brief 27 individually-wrapped packages of cocaine washed ashore on a Galveston beach Tuesday morning. Galveston police say the packages were found near the 18000 block of FM 3005 and later tested positive for cocaine. Officials say this isn’t uncommon along the coast and are warning beachgoers NOT to touch suspicious packages.



Twenty-seven blocks of cocaine washed ashore on a Galveston beach Tuesday morning, according to the Galveston Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 9:12 a.m. to the 18000 block of FM 3005 after receiving reports of packages found on the sand. When officers arrived, they located 27 individually-wrapped packages on the sand.

The packages were collected and transported to the Galveston County Justice Center, where testing confirmed the contents were cocaine.

What's next:

Officials said the drugs will be submitted for destruction in accordance with department policy.

What to do if you find drugs on the beach

Big picture view:

Authorities said discoveries of suspected narcotics washing ashore are not uncommon along portions of the Texas coast.

What you can do:

Police are warning beachgoers not to touch any suspicious packages they may encounter, citing uncertainty about the contents. Anyone who finds similar items is urged to contact Galveston Police dispatch at 409-765-3702.