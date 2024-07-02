Trump and President Biden have the country on their toes

On Monday, the Supreme Court declared that former presidents have immunity for their official actions, of course, while in office. In the case of former - the court is referring specifically to former President Trump's case which is the subject at hand - his January 6th prosecution.

Also, President Biden has his own problems. Polls show an increasing number of voters don't think he should be running for reelection after last week's debate.

