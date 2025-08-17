Houston area sees multiple 'Fight the Trump Takeover' rallies Saturday

The Brief Multiple "Fight the Trump Takeover" rallies took place around Houston on Saturday. Demonstrators spoke out about concerns they have with the Trump Administration, as well as the redrawing of district 18.



Political leaders and community members are continuing to fight for the 18th congressional district.

‘Racial gerrymandering’

What they're saying:

On Saturday, Congressman Al Green hosted the 4th Annual Slavery Remembrance Legislative Update Breakfast under the theme "We’ve Come Too Far to Turn Back Now."

Special guests included prominent clergy, public officials, and civic organizations from the Greater Houston Area.

State Representative Ron Reynolds (D-27) was present at the breakfast. If you recall, Representative Reynolds was part of the dozens of Texas House Democrats who broke quorum ahead of the redistricting vote.

"Here we are in 2025 and the state of Texas is trying to turn back the clocks with this racial gerrymandering," said Representative Reynolds, at the breakfast. "We are not going to let them take us back."

‘Fight the Trump Takeover’

Local perspective:

Also on Saturday, there were multiple "Fight the Trump Takeover" rallies in Houston with community members and political leaders speaking out about the redrawing of District 18, including Black Voters Matter.

One of the organizers, who says they were also at the breakfast and press conference with Congressman Al Green, adds that even though they are small in numbers, coming together makes a larger impact.

"Local organizers got together in conjunction with a lot of other organizations nationally to host a National Day of Action rally to fight back against mid-decade redistricting plans and its horrible impact on our communities," said Anza Becnal, community organizer with Black Voters Matter. "We feel as though we have a responsibility to educate the city and then to assemble and decide what we are going to do next."

Other demonstrators in Kingwood also participated. They told FOX 26 the fight started in Texas, but it doesn't end here.

"We are protesting Trump's influence in state politics, the gerrymandering specifically of the Texas voters. We don’t want it. Trump shouldn’t be involved in it and Abbot shouldn't be involved in Trump’s business," said demonstrator Cindi Hendrickson. "What else can you do? Why else am I on the street? It’s all I can do to make noise. If we just sit back, and we don’t do anything, we're done. We are toast."