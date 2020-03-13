Trump announces suspension of outbound cruises for 30 days

Hours after declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that several major cruise line operators would be suspending outbound cruises for thirty days.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

In February, the Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined after passengers tested positive for the novel coronavirus. During it's the ships two week quarantine, there were over 700 cases of the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.