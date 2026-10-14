The true meaning behind the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

The Brief Former St. Jude patient Ainsley shares her story of beating childhood cancer after being diagnosed at age seven. The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway raises funds so families never receive a bill for treatment, housing, travel, or food. Every $100 ticket purchased directly supports lifesaving research and patient care. Ainsley is now thriving as a political science freshman at LSU.



A former St. Jude patient who beat childhood cancer is sharing how the hospital saved her life and gave her family the support they needed during treatment.

Now a freshman at LSU, Ainsley is encouraging Texans to support the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, where every $100 ticket purchased directly supports lifesaving research and patient care.

Former St. Jude patient shares her cancer journey

The backstory:

Ainsley was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 at seven years old. She underwent two years of chemotherapy at a St. Jude affiliate clinic in Baton Rouge.

"I was bald, that was fine, my whole family liked that I was bald, they told me I looked beautiful, and I felt beautiful," says Ainsley.

Local perspective:

Ainsley grew up in Texas, received affiliate care in Louisiana, and now benefits from the overwhelming support of Texans giving back through the Dream Home Giveaway.

How St. Jude supports families facing childhood cancer

Big picture view:

Families treated through St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, housing, travel, or food, allowing parents to focus entirely on supporting their child during treatment.

What they're saying:

"Not having to worry about the financial burden of cancer gave me my parents, it gave me my support system, it gave me their full focus, it allows families to come together and build this community and it allows every family not have to worry about that extra burden or struggle. They saved my life, they’ve saved my friends' lives, they are angels," says Ainsley.

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway offers chance to win new home

Artistic rendering of the Houston St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house. Actual plans and dimensions may vary. (Credit: St. Jude)

Why you should care:

Purchasing a $100 ticket for the giveaway gives donors a chance to win a new home while directly covering costs for families facing pediatric cancer.

By the numbers:

A $100 raffle ticket supports world-class research and care across St. Jude's main campus in Memphis and its network of affiliate clinics nationwide.

What they're saying:

"It's incredible to see Texans coming together to help St. Jude, any donation helps run the hospital and supports these families and kids that have had a curveball thrown at them, that's for sure," says Ainsley.

How to support the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

What's next:

Community members can participate in the giveaway to help ensure St. Jude can continue providing free care to children.

What you can do:

Reserved tickets for the Dream Home Giveaway can be secured online to support childhood cancer research. You can go to dreamhome.org to buy a ticket. You'll learn more there about the four-bedroom, 3.5-bath home in The George community in Richmond, Texas.