Truck hits Yale Street train overpass bridge in Washington Avenue area

The Brief A truck hit a bridge train overpass on Yale Street in Houston Monday night, causing traffic lanes to shut down in both directions. Houston Police Department officers blocked off traffic while crews worked. No injuries were reported.



Traffic had to redirected along a part of a road in the Washington Avenue Coalition area on Monday night after a truck struck a nearby bridge overpass.

Train overpass bridge hit by truck

What we know:

Around 9:30 p.m., a truck struck a train overpass on Yale Street near Washington Avenue. Houston Police Department officials had to shut down lanes on both sides of the roadway.

Officers blocked off the area and directed traffic away from the incident. According to HPD Lt. Horelica, no injuries were reported.

A heavy tow truck was seen on the scene working to tow the vehicle away.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown how long the road will be closed.