Truck hits Yale Street train overpass bridge in Washington Avenue area
HOUSTON - Traffic had to redirected along a part of a road in the Washington Avenue Coalition area on Monday night after a truck struck a nearby bridge overpass.
Train overpass bridge hit by truck
What we know:
Around 9:30 p.m., a truck struck a train overpass on Yale Street near Washington Avenue. Houston Police Department officials had to shut down lanes on both sides of the roadway.
Officers blocked off the area and directed traffic away from the incident. According to HPD Lt. Horelica, no injuries were reported.
A heavy tow truck was seen on the scene working to tow the vehicle away.
What we don't know:
It is currently unknown how long the road will be closed.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Houston Police Department Lt. Horelica at the scene.