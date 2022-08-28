Tropics continue to heat up as we reach the peak of Hurricane Season

article

The peak of Hurricane Season is less than 2 weeks away and the Atlantic is certainly showing up for it.

Four areas are now being monitored by the NHC for possibilities for development, most of them with low odds and none are concerns for southeast Texas at this time.

However, let's take a moment to chat about each of them: The westernmost wave, which is the closest to us has not increased from 0/20 (low odds) since it began being monitored. It's about to encounter some dry air, as it moves into an area known as a biased "false alarm zone" in the GFS model, then interact with land (Yucatan Peninsula). What's left of it will make it into the Bay of Campeche, and the last 6-7 model runs have *consistently* kept it there. Well south of us, into Mexico. Not concerned about this one for us.

The northernmost wave, which has been designated as an area of investigation (Invest 92-L) looks to be mostly a fish storm so also not concerned about that one. Invest 91-L which has the highest likelihood of developing at this time, looks to jog WNW. We have gone over 50 days without a named storm in the Atlantic, not having made it past the "C" name on the list. This has the highest probability of becoming "Danielle" out of all of them.

Also, more than likely not a concern for us but something to monitor for development over the next week, especially with a Holiday weekend on the horizon. Lastly, a new wave is forecast to emerge off the coast of Africa by Monday. Obviously way out there and wouldn't even come into the picture for weeks (if at all).

Certainly, it's a reminder that things can change quickly, though so stay weather aware and ready. In the event that anything looks to make its way into the Gulf, we will of course let you know the moment anything begins to look locally suspicious. But for now, nothing to worry about in our viewing area though daily rain chances do remain high it's not from tropical activity.