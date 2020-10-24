Tropical Depression 28 forms in Carribean, forecasted to become hurricane by Tuesday

article

Tropical Depression 28 formed in the Carribean late Saturday afternoon.

MORE TROPICAL WEATHER FORECASTS FROM FOX 26



The current cone of uncertainty does not include the Houston area, however, most of Louisiana, which has been devastated by at least two hurricanes, is in the current path.

The storm is expected to gradually strengthen into a tropical storm as it moves to the northwest into the Gulf of Mexico.

By Tuesday, it is expected to become a hurricane.

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR HURRICANE QUICKLIST

Advertisement

The FOX 26 Weather Team is closely monitoring developments. They will continue to keep you up-to-date online, on-air, and on social media.

You can also stay up-to-date 24 hours a day by downloading the free FOX 26 weather app. You'll receive weather alerts for your location, along with video weather updates.