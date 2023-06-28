Trial date set for Austin developer Nate Paul who is linked to allegations against AG Ken Paxton

A federal judge has set a trial date for Nate Paul, the Austin real estate developer who is central to illegal conduct allegations against impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Jury selection and the trial are set for Monday, August 14 at 9:30 a.m. in an Austin courtroom. The deadline for any plea agreement entered is Friday, July 28.

On June 23, Paul pleaded not guilty to charges of making false statements to banks that loaned him more than $170 million.

Paul figures heavily in 20 articles of impeachment filed against Texas’ top law enforcement officer. Paxton is accused of abusing his power and bribery in order to help Paul, who gave the Republican a $25,000 campaign donation in 2018.

Paxton has denied wrongdoing and his impeachment trial is set to begin Sept. 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this story