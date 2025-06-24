Tren de Aragua member added to FBI's most wanted list

article

The Brief An alleged senior leader of the Tren de Aragua gang has been added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. He is wanted on federal charges, including providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization and cocaine distribution. Tren de Aragua is a violent transnational gang that originated in Venezuela and is linked to drug trafficking, human trafficking, and violent crime in the U.S., including Houston.



An alleged leader of a gang that's seen massive growth in Houston has been added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, the bureau announced Tuesday.

Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano is the first member of Tren de Aragua to be added to the list.

Tren de Aragua Leader on Most Wanted List

Serrano, 37, is an alleged senior leader of TdA, and is wanted on numerous federal charges.

An arrest warrant was issued for Serrano in the Southern District of Texas U.S. District Court after he was charged with conspiring to provide and providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, as well as conspiracy and distribution of cocaine in Columbia intended for distribution in the U.S., the FBI said Tuesday.

Featured article

Serrano is the 536th fugitive to be added to the FBI's most wanted list, and the first from the TdA gang. The FBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

What they're saying:

"Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano's leadership fuels an organization that thrives on brutal murders, forced prostitution, kidnappings, and the destruction of lives across continents," said Douglas Williams, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Houston. "Today's announcement makes it clear: no border will shield him from justice. With the public's help, we will eradicate TdA and end their transnational campaign of terror and crime."

What is Tren de Aragua?

The backstory:

According to the FBI, TdA is a gang that originated in Venezuela and now operates through Latin America and the U.S.

TdA is allegedly responsible for sending gang members to the U.S. who engage in drug trafficking, human trafficking, weapons trafficking and violent crime.

Featured article

Officials say TdA has designated Harris County as the U.S. point of entry for their criminal operations. Their actions have made headlines many times in recent months in the area, and reports of their members terrorizing civilians have spread as fas as Colorado and New York.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Serrano's location can contact the FBI via WhatsApp or Telegram at (281) 787-9939. You can also contact your local FBI office, the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate, or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

A reward of up to $3 million is being offered for information that leads to Serrano's capture.