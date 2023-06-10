Thursday's powerful storm system left behind a trail of damage throughout a Cypress neighborhood.

Some residents in Ravensway and Timberlake Estates of Hwy 290 were still cleaning up the damage after trees toppled onto homes and vehicles.

In fact, a massive tree snapped and fell from one yard to another, damaging a home and destroying all three pickup trucks and a luxury sedan parked outside.

(Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

The incident was captured on surveillance video, highlighting the sheer force of the straight-line winds. No injuries were reported.

Just a few houses away, the top of a pine tree came crashing down, prompting crews to clear the debris.

(Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

The sound of the falling tree left a lasting impression on resident Rachael Carlson who was home with her father when their tree fell on top of their dining room area.

"It sounded like the house was shaking," says Carlson. "I was just sitting in my bed, and all of a sudden, it fell, and it almost sounded like a tornado. It was crazy."

They were just two of many residents left without power for over 30 hours as a result of the storm.

"I had just grocery shopped," says neighbor Cheri Stine. "I lost a lot of food, but that is minor compared to what some of my neighbors are dealing with."

Centerpoint Energy workers were seen throughout the neighborhood restoring power. As of Saturday evening, their outage map shows power as being restored in the area.