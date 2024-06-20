Travis Scott was arrested early Thursday morning at Miami Beach Marina on charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication, according to TMZ.

Police were called to 300 Alton Rd Dock D due to a disturbance on one of the yachts. When officers arrived, they found Scott, identified as Jacques Bermon Webster II, yelling at people on the boat.

The arrest report states that officers asked Scott to sit down, but he kept standing up and ignored their requests. They could smell alcohol on his breath. The person who called the police said he didn't want to press charges; he just wanted Scott to leave the boat. Authorities warned Scott to leave the dock or he would be arrested. Scott walked backward, yelling at people on the boat and ignoring the officers' orders.

Scott eventually returned to his car, telling his security to get out and threatening to fight anyone who got into the car. Although he initially complied with the officers' warning to leave, he came back about five minutes later. Officer Rodriguez saw Scott walking towards the boat again, ignoring commands to stay away. Authorities say his behavior became erratic, disturbing the peace at the marina and nearby homes.

He was arrested and taken to the Miami Beach Police Department, where he admitted to drinking alcohol, saying, "It's Miami."

This arrest adds to Scott’s legal issues, as he is also facing a civil lawsuit related to the 2021 Astroworld festival, where ten people died in a crowd surge. Despite a Houston police investigation, no criminal charges have been filed against him.

Scott has a history of legal problems, including arrests for inciting a riot and being named a suspect in assault cases, although those charges were not pursued.