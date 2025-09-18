Traveling with your pet: Tips for long car rides, road trips

The Brief According to the American Pet Products Association, 87% of dog owners will take their pet for a road trip. When traveling with your pet for the holidays, make sure it's safe for your pet to be in the vehicle for long periods of time. Make sure your pet has toys and treats to help keep them occupied. Take your pet to the vet before a long trip to ensure they are at their best health.



It’s hard to believe we’re only a few weeks away from the holiday travel season. As people prepare to see their family and friends across the country, their beloved four-legged family members are joining along for the fun.

According to the American Pet Products Association, 87% of dog owners will take their pup along the ride – if they’re going by car. According to the APPA, it’s a trend that’s on par since 2023.

A German Shepherd is looking out a car window as the vehicle is driving in downtown Brampton, Ontario, on July 18, 2024. (Photo by Mike Campbell/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

On the road, some pet owners are renting vehicles or turning to Turo, the peer-to-peer car-sharing platform. Larger SUVs and hatchbacks—often in short supply during peak holidays—can be booked directly from local hosts, giving travelers more flexibility for crates, luggage, and holiday gifts.

If you’re planning on traveling by air, make sure you reach out to the airliner you’re working with to make sure your pet is taken care of before you get on your flight. The APPA says 74% of dog owners take their pet with them on the plane and that number is up from 68% in 2023.

Pet safety during car rides

Why you should care:

It’s always important to make sure your pet stays safe on long trips, whether by plane, train or car. Like a lot of pet parents, there are concerns their pet may escape during a trip. There are multiple companies out there to help ease your concerns.

TryFi offers pet tracking collars, so pet owners can see their pets location at all times. The collar connects to the app on your phone, and tracks other health options, too. There is a subscription fee associated with the collar.

PetHub is another company that offers peace of mind to pet owners with tags that go on pet’s collars. There is also a subscription fee with this company.

At the end of the day, it’s always important to make sure your pet is chipped in case they get out, make sure your information is always updated online so you can be connected with any pets that may escape on a trip, or even when you’re back home.

Toys and treats for road trips

For any pets going on a long road trip, it’s important to make sure they have toys and treats to keep them occupied when they’re not sleeping. BarkBox offers a lot of different options for pet owners and pets alike to keep them entertained for hours. The company offers a lot of different monthly toys and have different subscription levels for customers.

Is your pet healthy for a trip?

Anytime you get ready to go on a long trip, it’s important to take your pet to it’s vet so they are healthy for the trip.

Make sure they have seasonal check-ups

Make sure their vaccinations are current

Stock up on any flea, tick, and Heartworm prevention medication

For fall trips in the cold weather climates, short-haired dogs may need light sweaters or jackets. Bedding, collapsible bowls, and comfort toys can help ease anxiety in new spaces.

When to stop while traveling with my pet

What we know:

Veterinarians often recommend stopping every two to three hours on long road trips to allow pets to stretch, hydrate, and decompress. Roadside stops are easier with prep: hydration packs, grooming wipes, and calming chews are increasingly appearing on pet travel packing lists.

Making memories with your pet

While we catch the trip from our point-of-view, there are other ways to catch a trip from your pets POV. Companies like Insta360 offer tools where you can view a trip from your furry pet. They have harnesses that hold cameras and record wherever they go. Especially for pets who have those social media pages, this is a great way to connect and show their followers how the trip is going.

For travelers, the takeaway is clear: start planning early, pack smart, and make use of the growing ecosystem of pet-focused products and services. There are more tools than ever to make holiday journeys safe and memorable.