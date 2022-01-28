Travel back in time 2000 years to experience the history of China for the Lunar New Year at Lucky Land

Lucky Land is a Chinese culture center that will take you back in time 2000 years.

You can experience replicas of some of the most historical significance and cultural sites in China in North Houston.

Lucky Land is thrilled to return to in-person live performances to celebrate the Lunar New Year 2022, The year of the Tiger.



Located at 8625 Airline Dr. in North Houston, they will host two weekends filled with lion dance, live Kung Fu, magicians, Chinese dance, and more.



