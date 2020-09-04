Trash pickup schedule for Houston following Labor Day

Here's a reminder for trash pickup changes in the city of Houston following Labor Day.

Per City of Houston:

Monday, Sept. 7: (Labor Day): City holiday: NO COLLECTION SERVICES. All Facilities and services closed.

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Monday's Garbage, A-Week Curbside Recycling, Yard Waste and 1st Monday & 2nd Tuesday's Tree Waste collected. Neighborhood Depositories remain closed. Westpark Recycling Center and Reuse Warehouse re-open.

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Tuesday's Garbage, A-Week Curbside Recycling, Yard Waste and Wednesday Tree Waste collected. Neighborhood Depositories re-open.

Thursday, Sept. 10 : Normal schedule resumes.