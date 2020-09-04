Expand / Collapse search

Trash pickup schedule for Houston following Labor Day

FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Here's a reminder for trash pickup changes in the city of Houston following Labor Day. 

Per City of Houston: 

Monday, Sept. 7: (Labor Day): City holiday: NO COLLECTION SERVICES. All Facilities and services closed. 

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Monday's Garbage, A-Week Curbside Recycling, Yard Waste and 1st Monday & 2nd Tuesday's Tree Waste collected. Neighborhood Depositories remain closed. Westpark Recycling Center and Reuse Warehouse re-open. 

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Tuesday's Garbage, A-Week Curbside Recycling, Yard Waste and Wednesday Tree Waste collected. Neighborhood Depositories re-open. 

Thursday, Sept. 10 : Normal schedule resumes. 