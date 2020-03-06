Transportation concerns grow amid coronavirus in Houston area

With word of new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in our area, many may raise concerns when it comes to travel. It was business as usual at Hobby Airport on Thursday afternoon, but airport officials have been making an effort to warn people with signs, and regular announcements on their PA system.

The custodial staff at Hobby and Bush Intercontinental Airports taking it up a notch by cleaning high touch areas with hospital-grade disinfectants. Hundreds of signs have been posted inside restrooms, and at the gates informing passengers how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It was fine, we did wipe down the seats and seatbelts, but you know they were only a few people with mask on, and we just kind of feel like use regular precaution," Susan Charlsson, who was traveling from Memphis tells us.

People flying out from our area are more worried about the type of environment they will return to since three cases were announced in less than 24 hours.

“Yeah, I am really concerned. I am because it could be an epidemic you know. It can just be terrible, but we just do what we can do," said Dana Rhodes.

FOX 26 reached out to Metro and we’re told they are working closely with the health department, and sanitize their vehicles every night. They encourage riders to practice effective personal hygiene. Many in Houston turn to ride-sharing programs for transportation. Just like Metro, they are also working with public health experts.

Uber sent us a statement, part of it reads:

"We encourage both drivers and riders to follow the guidance of local authorities to help prevent the spread of the virus and we will continue to provide additional market-specific guidance as needed. Traveling locally doesn’t seem to be an issue for Houstonian’s, just remember to keep disinfectants handy."

