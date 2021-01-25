Transgender veterans react to President Biden's executive order reversing ban on serving in the military

On Monday, President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order to reverse the military transgender ban that was put into place back in 2018 by then President Trump.

"I actually began my transition right before Trump sent out the tweet saying that he would not allow transgenders to serve in the military," said Chante Mallory, a transgender veteran. "It was pretty much somewhat of a secret."

Chante Mallory served in the U.S. Army for five years. She tells FOX 26, the new executive order is encouraging those in the Trans community to enlist.

"I personally know that there is a lot of transgender people who have thought about a military career and they were not afforded the opportunity," said Mallory.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

In 2018, President Trump tweeted the reason for singing the executive order banning trans from the military saying,

"Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."

Advertisement

Josephine Tittsworth, who is a well-known transgender activist and social worker, served in the Coast Guard for many years.

She says, she takes pride in her service.

"Transgender people are patriots. We love our county, and we will defend our country from domestic and foreign enemies," said Tittsworth. "We just want the opportunity to do that."

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia applauding President Biden’s move Monday saying it’s an important message that we honor all those who serve in the military.

"The bottom line is this when someone decides to serve and they are willing to put their lives on the line for their country, we’ve got to make sure that they’ve got all the resources that they need," said Garcia.