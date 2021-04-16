Transgender male was beaten and robbed by someone he says he thought was a friend

Ali Thomas says he has known the man who attacked him for some time and this was not a spur of the moment situation.



He believes the person who severely beat him had a well thought out plan.

"As a kid I knew I didn’t identify with the body I was born in," Thomas said. "I didn’t want to be a woman, I want to actually be a male."



Thomas lives in Sacramento and has a successful career.

On Tuesday, he flew to Houston to visit his mother.



This man, who we are not showing his face since criminal charges are pending, offered to pick Thomas up from the airport.



"The guy in the backseat that I know cocks his fist back and hits me saying I’ve been waiting on this," said Thomas. "Hits me in my head very hard, full throttle. I was shook."



"They were saying to him over and over you are a "B" trying to be a man," said community activist Quanell X. "You ain’t nothing but a "B", you are not a man."

The man Thomas knows and the driver who he doesn’t know robbed him of everything he had.



"He had no reason for beating me. I really don’t know the exact issue," Thomas said. "But I know it has something to do with the fact that I’m transitioning and he hates to see me doing better than him because that’s how a lot of people can be."



"They hated the fact that this is a female transitioning into a male by the very words that continuously came out of their mouths," Quanell X said.