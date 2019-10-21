Train derailment cleared in northeast Houston

Crews worked to clear a train derailment in northeast Houston early Monday morning.

Wayside Drive just south of the loop was closed in both directions while the derailment was cleared. It reopened around 8 a.m.

Union Pacific says the derailment occurred around 1 a.m. when part of a railroad bridge collapsed while they were conducting a switching operation.

Some of the train cars have hazmat stickers on them, but Union Pacific says they are empty and there is no concern of any materials on the ground or in the air.

No injuries were reported.