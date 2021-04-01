Train crashes into 18-wheeler in NW Houston

article

Houston police are on the scene after a train crashed into an 18-wheeler in northwest Houston on Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, the crash occurred at the intersection of Roy Street and Allen Street around 3:15 p.m.

We're told the call came out as a traffic hazard as the 18-wheeler was stopped on the tracks.

The train made contact with the trailer.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area while officials work to clear the scene.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP