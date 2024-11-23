Train collides with stalled truck on Highway 90, driver gets minor injuries

Early Saturday morning, a truck stalled on the tracks off of Highway 90 was struck by an oncoming train causing a temporary delay.

Sugar Land officials say around 4:45 a.m. an unoccupied truck became stuck on the railway. The driver was not in the vehicle at the time of impact but sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities temporarily shut down Highway 90 to address the incident, after the train became stalled on the tracks at the railroad crossings from Dairy Ashford to Eldridge Parkway.

No other injuries were reported and the scene was cleared.