Train, 18-wheeler crash on West Hardy Road; crews at the scene

Harris County emergency crews are at the scene of a train crash in the north Houston-area on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, in the 20000 block of West Hardy Road a train crashed with an 18-wheeler.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The call about the crash came in at 7:08 a.m.

No other information has been provided at this time. We will continue to update this article as more information is provided.