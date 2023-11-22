No injuries were reported after a crash involving a train and a big rig in Waller County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at FM 1774 and Riley Road.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Photo: Waller County Sheriffs Office

Authorities say the driver of the train and the truck got out and are OK.

The road is closed while crews are working removing the truck from the train tracks.