Multiple lanes along the I-45 Gulf Freeway are blocked as crews work to remove a trailer that is hanging from an overpass.

The northbound HOV lane and a southbound mainlane are blocked near Scarsdale Blvd.

According to Houston Transtar, the incident occurred around 9:48 a.m.

A portion of the trailer appears to be hanging over a concrete barrier along the HOV lane.