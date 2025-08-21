Trailblazing twin pilots Jamil & Jalal Paul inspire future aviators

Identical twin brothers, Jamil and Jalal Paul, have always shared a bond, and now they share another that soars above 30,000 feet.

Sky-high dreams at an early age

The backstory:

The New Jersey natives, now Houston-based pilots for United Airlines, say their aviation dreams took flight when they were just four years old during their first trip from Newark to Miami.

Decades later, they’re not only flying together, but they’re also inspiring the next generation along the way.

"The goal was to always do life together in some form or fashion," said Jalal Paul. "To be a flight crew four times over and have it impact others, we didn’t expect that either."

Bringing diversity to an underrepresented field

By the numbers:

Both brothers describe their journey as humbling, especially considering the challenges faced by Black aviators in a predominantly white industry.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, less than four percent of commercial pilots in the U.S. are Black, a fact that drives the Paul brothers to be visible role models.

"Before we take off, I want [young passengers] to know what’s possible," said Jamil Paul. "They’ll hear my voice when we’re in the air and when we land, and when they see me, they can say, ‘That’s who was flying the plane.’"

Inspiring future generations of pilots

To help increase visibility and representation, the brothers often make pre-flight announcements in person, hoping to spark inspiration in the eyes of young passengers, especially those who look like them.

"We always wished we had an aviator who looked like us tell us those things," said Jalal. "Usually, they didn’t resemble us. So, when someone who does tells you that you’ll be a great pilot it’s more digestible."

An unforgettable Father's Day flight

Earlier this summer, the twins had a full-circle moment, surprising their father with a Father’s Day flight aboard the same route that first inspired their aviation dreams: from New Jersey to Miami.

"Our father was the last person to board that day, he had no idea we were his pilots," said Jalal. "He thought we were meeting for lunch. Instead, we surprised him with a trip."

A heartfelt video captured from the cockpit shows the moment the twins made the announcement, calling it an "absolute honor" to fly with their dad as a passenger.

The Pauls say they’re proud to represent what’s possible and hope their presence inspires others to aim high, quite literally.