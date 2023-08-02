Houston traffic: I-610 West Loop southbound ramp re-opens after months-long closure

Traffic relief is on the way for motorists in the Galleria area of Houston.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the I-610 West Loop southbound entrance from Westheimer is now open for traffic. The entrance ramp had been closed since January as part of the 610 at 69 projects.

The opening of the entrance ramp will help to alleviate congestion on two of the most congested roadways in the state.

"We’ve improved the mobility and safety between the connectivity and enhanced both of those roadways," said Danny Perez, a spokesperson for TxDOT. "It’s going to be not only a benefit for those who travel in that area but also anyone who travels 610 on a regular basis."

While the entrance ramp is now open, TxDOT officials said that construction is still underway in the area. Drivers should be prepared for closures or slowdowns in different parts of the interstate in the coming year.

"This is a 259 million dollar project that’s been going on for six years. We’re in year five going to year six," said Perez. "Once we get done with this entire project it’ll be an overhaul of the entire interchange."