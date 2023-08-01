Houstonians, if you're planning on using Beltway 8 this weekend or next, you may want to find an alternate route.

The Texas Department of Transportation stated on Tuesday, crews will close Beltway 8 southbound from Blackhawk to I-45 in south Harris County while they conduct road work.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to TxDOT, these closures will occur from Friday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 7, and again on Friday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 14 at 5 a.m.

There will be a detour in place to help direct traffic, but drivers are suggested to find an alternate route.