Houston drivers traveling in the Galleria area better prepare for a major closure that will last at least half of 2022.

The Westheimer exit ramp off the I-610 West Loop northbound will be closed starting Friday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. for six to seven months.

The Texas Department of Transportation says the closure is part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project.

Traffic will be detoured to the 610 West Loop northbound exit ramp to Westpark Dr. and continue on the I-610 northbound frontage road to reach Westheimer.

The mainlanes of 610 West Loop from Westpark Dr. to Richmond Ave. will also be closed for the weekend beginning Friday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 10 at 5 a.m.

Drivers will be directed to use the frontage road instead.

Crews will continue preparation for upcoming work on the I-610 West Loop mainlane bridge over I-69 Southwest Freeway.

Drivers should expect delays this weekend and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

The I-69/I-610 interchange is a $259 million project which TXDoT says will "significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving."

