Traffic: I-45 North Freeway at Main Street lanes closed due to heavy truck crash

The Brief Multiple lanes of I-45 North Freeway northbound at Main Street are closed due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities appear to have drivers exit before getting back on the freeway.



Drivers should expect traffic delays on the interstate near the Northside after a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

Heavy truck crash at I-45 North Freeway

According to Houston Transtar, on I-45 North Freeway northbound at Main Street multiple lanes, including the left and right shoulders, are closed at this time.

Authorities are having drivers exit before getting back on the freeway.

Drivers should expect delays or find alternate routes.