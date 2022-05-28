Traffic expected after 5-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid parts of northwest Harris County after a crash involving at least five vehicles.

Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly how the crash unfolded, but we're told it happened in the 16600 block of SH 249 and W Greens Rd. No additional information was shared, so it's unclear of any injuries or hospitalizations, as of this writing.

Delays are expected as a result.

