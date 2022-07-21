Trae Day Weekend kicks off with major giveaways throughout Houston

On Thursday, local rapper and community activist Trae Tha Truth kicked off his annual weekend filled with giveaways and positive events throughout the city of Houston.

Trae Tha Truth rented out Flip'n Fun trampoline park allowing children to have some free fun. Earlier in the day, he gave away free Chick-fil-A. FOX 26 was there as the rapper gave away $50 of gas to 100 Houstonians, thanks to a partnership with Kroger.

"The gas prices went up, and this helps a lot," said Houston resident Sherry Harris.

Thursday was just the start of what's known as Trae Day Weekend, where the rapper puts a focus on giving back to the community.

"My excitement is seeing the smiles and the relief on their faces knowing that somebody cares," said Trae Tha Truth.

The rapper will spend the entire weekend hosting free family-friendly events, with one of the largest giveaways happening on Saturday.

"Saturday from 3-8 p.m. at Aveva Stadium, that's where you get your school supplies. Snow, animals, carnival rides, Jesse Jackson will be there."

Trae Tha Truth says he also brought out two young girls who have been at the center of the Sesame Place controversy, the video shows a character appearing to ignore them while embracing children of other races. Trae says he wanted to bring them to his events and give them a special experience.

"They've been going through a lot of stress and anxiety so, I want to let them know they have a big homie, a big brother out here, that's going to protect them," Trae Tha Truth said.

2022 Trae Day Weekend events in Houston

Friday 7/22

2:30 p.m. Homeless Cool off Snow cone Giveaway at Congress & Chartres

Saturday 7/23

3:00 p.m. Family Fun Day Free Community Event & school supply giveaway at 12131 Kirby Dr.

Sunday 7/24

12:00 p.m. Celebrity Kickball Game at Rice Bubble at 6100 N Main