Tractor-trailer catches fire on Highway 59 northbound at Fannin Street

The Brief A tractor-trailer caught fire early Tuesday morning on Highway 59 near Fannin Street in the Midtown area. All northbound lanes on Highway 59 are currently closed as crews respond. It is not yet clear if anyone was injured in the fire.



Drivers heading through Houston using the Southwest Freeway early Tuesday morning could face delays following a major vehicle fire.

Truck fire shuts down US-59 northbound lanes

What we know:

A tractor-trailer caught fire on Highway 59 near Fannin and Main Street in the Midtown area around 2:47 a.m. Houston Transtar is reporting all northbound lanes are impacted.

At this time, several lanes appear to be closed. However, the left shoulder appears to be open to traffic.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown if the driver or anyone else was injured in the incident. Officials have not yet released details regarding what caused the tractor-trailer to catch fire or when the lanes are expected to reopen.