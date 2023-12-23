Power has been restored to the TPC Group Houston Operations power plant after an outage caused flaring, officials say.

On Saturday, around 11 a.m., southeast Houston neighbors were notified that an outage at the plant on 8600 Park Place Boulevard had lost power and led to intermittent flaring from the facility. This caused plumes of black smoke to be seen in the sky.

As of 1:40 p.m. TPC Group Houston Operations has confirmed power was restored to the plant and equipment was being restarted to prevent further flaring. There is no action needed from the community, the company says.

Those nearby may hear noise due to steam venting needed to restart the units, officials state.

According to TPC Group, air monitoring has continued throughout the day as an added measure to ensure there is no off-site impact.

If you have questions, please contact 281-964-8120.