Tornado pushes through Humble, knocking down trees and power for several residents

Residents of Humble were shaken by a tornado overnight Sunday, damaging several structures, trees, and power lines throughout the area.

No injuries were reported, but crews spent several hours clearing up and removing knocked-down trees and debris off the streets.

One home in the 7600 block of Pine Hollow, for example, had a tree come down in the front yard. Several other trees came down through the North Hollow neighborhood.

"The house just shook when it happened and this was like around 1:30 a.m., almost 1:40 a.m.," Priscilla Mara, a North Hollow resident said. "We were just watching movies, actually. So when that happened, it just, it gave us a big fright, like it scared us to death."

