Tomball teen charged in brother's shooting death facing new charge in separate incident

The Tomball teen charged with manslaughter in his brother’s shooting death is now charged in a separate incident.

Rhyder Tettleton, 17, is charged with misdemeanor assault, court records show.

According to court documents, Tettleton is accused of slapping and repeatedly punching a 16-year-old on Nov. 1.

The teen he is accused of assaulting in that incident is not the brother whose death he is charged in.

Tettleton is facing a manslaughter charge for shooting his 16-year-old brother to death early Monday morning at their home on Stone Creek Court, the sheriff’s office says.

Rhyder Tettleton in court on a manslaughter charge.

According to revelations in court Tuesday morning, Tettleton told investigators he thought the pistol was unloaded when he pointed it at his brother’s chest and fired it from no more than six inches away.

Investigators say six teens were at the home drinking and handling several firearms when the shooting occurred.