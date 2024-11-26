The Brief The Tomball teen charged in the deadly shooting of his younger brother appeared in court on Tuesday morning. His bond was set at $50,000 for a manslaughter charge. He allegedly told investigators he thought the pistol was unloaded when he pointed it at his brother’s chest and fired it.



Bond has been set at $50,000 for the Tomball teen accused of shooting his younger brother to death.

Rhyder Tettleton, 17, appeared in court Tuesday morning on a manslaughter charge.

MORE: Boy, 16, shot to death in Tomball; brother charged

He's charged in the death of his 16-year-old brother, who was killed at his home in the 19900 block of Stone Creek Court early Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, six teens ranging in age from 16 to 19 years old were at the home drinking and handling several firearms.

According to revelations in court Tuesday morning, Tettleton told investigators he thought the pistol was unloaded when he pointed it at his brother’s chest and fired it from no more than six inches away.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app.

Prosecutors say he initially denied involvement, allegedly asking the other teens there to help him hide the gun and shell casing.

Tettleton eventually admitted to the shooting after his lawyer showed up during questioning, officials say.

Authorities say the boy’s parents were tending to a personal matter away from the home, and it's unlikely at this point they will face any charges for their son’s death.