Tomball suspect in custody after barricading himself inside home, sheriff says

The Brief A perimeter was made around a home on Bogs Court on Thursday. A suspect allegedly shot at someone he lives with. The suspect was reported to be in custody Thursday afternoon.



A suspect is in custody after barricading himself inside his Tomball home, according to the Harris County sheriff.

Tomball: Bogs Court standoff

What we know:

Earlier on Thursday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a perimeter was made around a home in the 11700 block of Bogs Court, near FM 2978 and Stanolind Road.

Deputies had responded to a service call at the home. Allegedly, a male who lives at the home shot at a female who he lives with. The female was not injured.

The suspect had reportedly barricaded himself inside the home.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Sheriff Gonzalez reported that the suspect was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.