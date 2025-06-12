Tomball suspect in custody after barricading himself inside home, sheriff says
TOMBALL, Texas - A suspect is in custody after barricading himself inside his Tomball home, according to the Harris County sheriff.
Tomball: Bogs Court standoff
What we know:
Earlier on Thursday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a perimeter was made around a home in the 11700 block of Bogs Court, near FM 2978 and Stanolind Road.
Deputies had responded to a service call at the home. Allegedly, a male who lives at the home shot at a female who he lives with. The female was not injured.
The suspect had reportedly barricaded himself inside the home.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Sheriff Gonzalez reported that the suspect was taken into custody.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez