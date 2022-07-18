Tomball man arrested for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

article

A Tomball man was arrested Monday for assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

William Hendry Mellors is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony and misdemeanor offenses, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon. He was arrested in Houston.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON THE CAPITOL RIOT

Mellors, 50, will make his initial court appearance Monday in the Southern District of Texas.

According to court documents, a tipster shared photos of Mellors at the Capitol with the FBI.

Authorities say he illegally entered the Capitol grounds and was among rioters confronting law enforcement officers. They claim Mellors sprayed officers with a chemical substance that appears to be bear spray.

He later was identified through photographs and other evidence.

During a voluntary interview with the FBI on May 31, 2022, Mellors admitted that he brought two cannisters of bear spray with him to Washington on Jan. 6.

MORE: Dozens of Texans, including Houstonians, accused of taking part in Capitol riot | Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages

Mellors is one of dozens of Texans and hundreds of others who have been arrested for their involvement in the Capitol riot.

In the 18 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 850 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.