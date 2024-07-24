Tomball crime: Authorities investigate body found in field

A heavily decomposed male body was discovered in a field at the intersection in Tomball.

The Tomball Police Department responded to a report from an individual who noticed buzzards in the area near West Huffsmith and North Cherry around 11:29 a.m. Wednesday.

The remains have been transferred to the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office.

The cause of death and the identity of the deceased will be determined as the investigation continues.