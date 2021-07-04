Toddler killed after getting hit by car in northwest Houston, constable deputies say

article

A family is grieving this Fourth of July after officials say a toddler was hit and killed by a car in the northwest Houston area.

Details are limited as the incident is still active, but according to Harris County Constable Pct. 4, it happened in the 16000 block of Sugar Tree near the Willowbrook area.

It's unclear how the child was hit but an investigation remains underway.

FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

