Tire from vehicle strikes 2 construction workers in Tomball: authorities

Tomball
TOMBALL, Texas - Two construction workers were taken to the hospital following an auto-pedestrian accident in Tomball

According to Mark Herman with Harris County Constable's Office, Precinct 4, a vehicle lost a tire in the 25500 block of Tomball Tollway. 

The tire then struck the two construction workers. 

Their conditions were not released. 

Tomball Tollway Crash

Photo from the scene (Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable, Pct 4/Facebook)

Northbound at Boudreaux is currently shut down by emergency crews. 

If you are planning on traveling through the area, you're urged to find an alternate route. 