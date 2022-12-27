Tire from vehicle strikes 2 construction workers in Tomball: authorities

Two construction workers were taken to the hospital following an auto-pedestrian accident in Tomball.

According to Mark Herman with Harris County Constable's Office, Precinct 4, a vehicle lost a tire in the 25500 block of Tomball Tollway.

The tire then struck the two construction workers.

Their conditions were not released.

Photo from the scene (Source: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable, Pct 4/Facebook)

Northbound at Boudreaux is currently shut down by emergency crews.

If you are planning on traveling through the area, you're urged to find an alternate route.